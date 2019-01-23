Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jennie-O to donate $25,000 reward to Jayme Closs

Jayme Closs Jayme Closs

Looking to set up a trust fund for 13-year-old.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 8:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Hormel Foods and Jennie-O say they'll donate the $25,000 it had offered in reward money for information leading to Jayme Closs directly to the 13-year-old girl.

Jayme was kidnapped from her home in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15 and both of her parents were killed. She escaped 88 days later . Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson is charged with kidnapping and homicide.

Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs, worked at Jennie-O.

The FBI and Jennie-O contributed a total of $50,000 for information on Jayme's whereabouts. Jennie-O and its parent company, Hormel Foods, announced Thursday that they're working with law enforcement to get its share of the reward to Jayme.

Jennie-O President Steve Lykken says in a statement that he hopes a trust fund can be set up for Jayme's current and future needs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -2°
Prepare for an arctic onslaught! Brutally cold air heads in tonight alongside strong NW winds.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Blowing Snow Overnight Pushing for a Winter Weather Advisory

Image

New Austin Police Chief

Image

Could north Iowa benefit from a warming center?

Image

Former Cerro Gordo County Auditor to retire

Image

Sprinkler pipes burst in Kahler Grand Hotel

Image

Pipes burst at Southbridge Mall

Image

Flooding at iconic Rochester hotel

Image

StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast: Bitter cold temps on the way

Image

Rochester City Council to talk policing downtown

Image

The future of Rochester's iconic corn water tower still up in the air

Community Events