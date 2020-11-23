Jefferson Elementary students sending messages of hope to health care workers

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been a tough year for health care workers in the fight against coronavirus, with many putting in long hours and feeling exhausted and burned out at the end of the day. But students at Jefferson Elementary are lifting spirits with messages of thanks and hope.

First grade teacher Amanda McKee says the idea came from a Kindergarten student's father, who is a manager at MercyOne North Iowa, and mentioned it to her teacher.

"He said that the nurses are really feeling overran, it's worse as far as number wise in the beds, it's the worse they've seen in three weeks, and that he was really looking for a way to boost morale and to get the doctors and nurses and everybody involved."

Jefferson's principal Lindsey Millsap then sent out an invitation to staff, asking for all students to join in and come up with ideas. And more videos and messages for those on the front lines of this pandemic are being created.

"We took time in the morning to brainstorm things we can tell doctors and nurses that we are thankful for. All the messages you saw were student ideas, which was really heartwarming to see what they brainstormed and thought of."

To watch compilations of all of the 'thank you' messages, click here.