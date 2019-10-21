Clear
Japanese co-op employees visit North Iowa to learn about American agriculture

Eight members of the Fukushima Co-Op are touring the United States to learn how the ag business works here.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 10:18 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - A delegation of 8 employees of the Fukushima Co-Op in Japan are taking a tour of the United States to learn about the ag business in this country.  The group started their tour in San Francisco, where they visited a strawberry farm.  Today they visited North Iowa.

This morning, the group was at Rusty Olson's farm near Garner then they visited a fertilizer and seed dealer.  

By this afternoon, the Japanese delegates had come to Mason City, where they stopped at Red Power, a Case I-H dealer.  While at Red Power, the group saw how important a farm machinery operation is to the local farmer, providing advice and timely repairs so equipment can get back out into the field quickly.

According to Olson, farmers in Japan only usually work a couple of acres of land, and their big cash crop is rice.  Another major difference is that the co-op usually tells farmers what type of crops to plant.  

Trae Hestness from the Iowa Farm Bureau tells KIMT that Japan imports about $14 billion worth of agricultural goods into the country.  

