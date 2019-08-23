Clear

Japanese and American nurses celebrate Dosokai reunion

Dosokai is the Japanese word for "alumni."

Aug 23, 2019
Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Beginning in 1990, Mayo Clinic and Japanese nursing programs partnered on a nurse exchange program. Since 1996, those nurses get together every few years for a reunion. They refer to their reunion program as "Dosokai," the Japanese word for "alumni."

On Friday, the Dosokai reunion was held in Rochester for the first time. For some of the nurses, it was their first time back in the Med City in 20 years. The reunion has been held in Hawaii; Mexico; Prague; Seattle; Vancouver, and Yokohama, Hakone, and Tokyo, Japan.

On Friday, Dosokai had an International Nursing Conference. The rest of the weekend is full of fun and catching up with old friends. "Friendship is kind of everlasting," says Akiko Hara, one of the members.

"We're all the same. We want people to be healthy. We want to help them get better," says Anne Miers, another member.

