Jan. 8 local sports scores

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Clear Lake 64, Webster City 40
Crestwood 66, Oelwein 37
Decorah 65, Charles City 38
Dunkerton 54, Riceville 32
Lake Mills 71, Forest City 34
Mason City 65, Fort Dodge 53
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 56, North Union 30
Osage 47, Northwood-Kensett 33
West Fork 58, Nashua-Plainfield 52
Bishop Garrigan 55, West Hancock 50
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Decorah 56, Charles City 20
Clear Lake 71, Webster City 27
Riceville 42, Dunkerton 34
Eagle Grove 55, North Iowa 30
Forest City 54, Lake Mills 25
Mason City 67, Fort Dodge 47
West Fork 62, Nashua-Plainfield 36
North Union 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39
Osage 57, Northwood-Kensett 20
North Butler 44, Rockford 28
Bishop Garrigan 62, West Hancock 54