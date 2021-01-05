Jan. 5 local sports scores

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Forest City 54, Bishop Garrigan 44
Newman Catholic 71, Central Springs 35
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57, Humboldt 53
Lake Mills 78, North Iowa 54
Marshalltown 56, Mason City 44
Charles City 73, New Hampton 52
Osage 56, Rockford 46
Northwood-Kensett 43, Saint Ansgar 36
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
West Hancock 79, Belmond-Klemme 37
Bishop Garrigan 64, Forest City 24
New Hampton 42, Charles City 26
Decorah 65, Crestwood 16
Humboldt 38, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37
Lake Mills 62, North Iowa 27
Mason City 83, Marshalltown 22
West Fork 58, North Butler 34
Osage 64, Rockford 10
Riceville 55, Nashua-Plainfield 43
Saint Ansgar 67, Northwood-Kensett 24