Jan. 31 IGHSAU poll released

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The most recent Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union weekly basketball poll was released on Thursday.

In Class 1A, West Hancock (18-0) remains perfect on the season ranking second.

In Class 3A, Osage (16-0) also carries a clean record falling in at second. Clear Lake (13-3) remains fourth, Algona (16-1) stays at fifth, and Crestwood (11-4) gains ground in this week’s poll, jumping up two spots to seventh after a three point win over Waukon.

Mason City (10-6) remains idle at third in Class 4A.