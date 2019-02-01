Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jan. 31 IGHSAU poll released

As the regular season wraps up, local teams are at the top of the rankings.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 12:26 AM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 12:30 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The most recent Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union weekly basketball poll was released on Thursday.

In Class 1A, West Hancock (18-0) remains perfect on the season ranking second.

In Class 3A, Osage (16-0) also carries a clean record falling in at second. Clear Lake (13-3) remains fourth, Algona (16-1) stays at fifth, and Crestwood (11-4) gains ground in this week’s poll, jumping up two spots to seventh after a three point win over Waukon.

Mason City (10-6) remains idle at third in Class 4A.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
-5° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -19°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -16°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -16°
Rochester
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -17°
Tracking an end to the light snow and a massive warm-up!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IAWRESTLE RANKINGS

Image

IGHSAU POLL 131

Image

BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS 131

Image

HONKERS PRESSER

Image

HOCKEY HIGHLIGHTS 131

Image

Freezing EAB

Image

Former addicts share their stories

Image

Caring 4 Carson

Image

Ravine rescue latest

Image

Giving Kids a Smile

Community Events