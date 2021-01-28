Jan. 28 local sports scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Truman 62, Alden-Conger 36
Stewartville 97, Lourdes 51
Northfield 63, Austin 60
Randolph 52, Spring Grove 47
Mabel-Canton 49, Schaeffer Academy 43
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Lake City 82, Triton 34
Houston 69, Lanesboro 37
Mabel-Canton 54, Schaeffer Academy 21
Austin 81, Northfield 76
St. Clair 66, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 40
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP HOCKEY
Albert Lea 2, Red Wing 0
Faribault 8, Austin 1
Mankato East 5, Century 2
Mayo 4, John Marshall 0
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP HOCKEY
Austin 3, Mayo 2
Albert Lea 4, Red Wing 0
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Clear Lake 54, West Fork 45
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Central Springs 42, Northwood-Kensett 30
Clear Lake 48, Roland-Story 39