Jail time for fourth domestic assault conviction

Also found guilty in 2006, 2008, and 2009.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 12:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man gets jail time for his fourth domestic assault conviction.

Michael Anthony Harris, 33 of Mason City, was arrested in April after law enforcement says he hit a woman in the face, causing injuries to her lip, nose, and forehead.

Harris pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault and has been sentenced to 21 day in jail, which may be served on consecutive weekends, and two years of probation.

Harris was also convicted of domestic assault in 2006, 2008, and 2009.

