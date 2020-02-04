Jail time for Mason City car theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man take a plea deal in a Mason City stolen car case.

Terry James Schmolke, 32 of Shoreview, MN, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Police say Schmolke took a 1979 Buick LeSabre and left it behind Auto Plus on January 15.

Officer say Schmolke also had a small bag of methamphetamine when he was arrested.

He’s been ordered to spend 14 days in jail and pay restitution to his victim.