Jail time for Mason City car theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man take a plea deal in a Mason City stolen car case.
Terry James Schmolke, 32 of Shoreview, MN, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Police say Schmolke took a 1979 Buick LeSabre and left it behind Auto Plus on January 15.
Officer say Schmolke also had a small bag of methamphetamine when he was arrested.
He’s been ordered to spend 14 days in jail and pay restitution to his victim.
