Clear

Jail time for Mason City car theft

Minnesota man take plea deal for lesser charge.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 5:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man take a plea deal in a Mason City stolen car case.

Terry James Schmolke, 32 of Shoreview, MN, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Police say Schmolke took a 1979 Buick LeSabre and left it behind Auto Plus on January 15.

Officer say Schmolke also had a small bag of methamphetamine when he was arrested.

He’s been ordered to spend 14 days in jail and pay restitution to his victim.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 7°
A cooler and drier week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Caucuses: Some Reporting Issues in Cerro Gordo Co.

Image

Honoring the Hubble House Legacy

Image

Paint the Town Pink

Image

Bri's Cut

Image

A Virtual Field Trip

Image

A Closer Look at Bus Rapid Transit

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/4

Image

Foreign Journalist's Reaction To Iowa Caucus

Image

Caucus Debacle

Image

Minnesota Primaries

Community Events