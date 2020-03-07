Jail time for Clear Lake man who sped away from a traffic stop

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of racing away from a traffic stop takes a plea deal.
Shawn Leroy Hedin, 57 of Clear Lake, has pleaded guilty to driving while barred and been sentenced to seven days in jail and a $625 fine.
He was arrested on November 17, 2019, after law enforcement said it tried to pull him over in the 7000 block of 315th Street. Court documents state that Hedin sped off then eventually stopped the car and ran away. He was eventually caught by deputies.
