Jail sentence given out three years after Rochester purse snatching

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Almost three years after a pricey purse robbery, a final sentence is handed down.

Ron Williams Burks II, 22 of Rochester, was ordered Thursday to spend 90 days in jail, with credit for 32 days already served. Burks pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault for an incident on August 12, 2018.

Rochester police say Burks attacked a 16-year-old male and stole a Louis Vuitton bag worth $16,000.

Another man, Thaddeus Maurice Merritt, previously pleaded guilty to aiding an offender and was sentenced to time served. Police say Merritt drove Burks to the scene of the crime and lied to investigators about the robbery.