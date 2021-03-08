Jail sentence for high-speed chase through Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Belmond man gets probation for a high-speed pursuit through Cerro Gordo County.

Kyle Kenton Cook Jr., 20, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and eluding for the incident on January 28. Law enforcement says an officer noticed Cook in a stolen vehicle around 3:42 am at the McDonald’s parking lot in Clear Lake. Police say when the officer tapped on his window, Cook sped off.

Court documents state that led to a lengthy chase reaching speeds 25 miles per hour over the limit which ended when Cook went out of control and into the ditch.

Cook was sentenced Monday to 39 days in jail.