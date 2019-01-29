Clear
Jail sentence for exposing a child to a sex offender

Brittany Mulliner Brittany Mulliner

Police say woman knew man was not allowed to be around minors.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 1:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman is sentenced to jail for letting her child stay in the same room as a known sex offender.

Brittany Erin Mulliner, 38 of Clear Lake, was arrested after officers conducted a welfare check at a Mason City home on October 6, 2018. Officers say Mulliner’s four-year-old son was there with a man who is not allowed to be around children.

Police say Mulliner admitted she knew the man, who is not the child’s father, is a sex offender.

Mulliner has pleaded guilty to aggravated misdemeanor child endangerment. She’s been given a two-day jail sentence.

