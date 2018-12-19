Jail sentence for drunken chase with children in the vehicle

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman is going to jail after a drunken car chase with children in her vehicle.

Natalie Marie Green, 26 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to aggravated misdemeanor child endangerment and OWI-1st offense. She was arrested on May 9 after law enforcement says she drove away from a traffic stop.

The pursuit never exceeded the speed limit and Green eventually turned into the Meadow Lake Apartments parking lot, where law enforcement says she had to be forcefully removed from her vehicle.

Court documents say there children ages 3, 2, and two months in Green’s vehicle. No one was hurt in this incident.

On Wednesday, Green was sentenced to two days in jail and ordered to pay a $1,250 fine.