Jail sentence for assault and car theft in Meservey

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Meservey woman is spending some time in jail after pleading guilty to assault and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Julie Rockwell, 38, was arrested November 17 after reports she was going around town trying to get into other people’s homes and vehicles. Authorities say she did take a car that was parked in the 200 block of Delaware Street.

Rockwell was also initially charged with indecent exposure for allegedly flashing three children, ages 11, 6, and 6.

She’s been sentenced to 17 days in jail and must pay a $65 fine.