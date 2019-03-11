Jail sentence for North Iowa theft

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An Albert Lea man is sentenced to jail for a Worth County theft.
Jacob Steven Segura, 20, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree theft for stealing items from a Joice home in September 2018. Authorities say Segura’s shoes matched prints at the scene of the crime.
He’s been ordered to spend 14 days in the Worth County Jail and pay a $625 fine.
Segura is still facing a charge of 1st degree theft in Winnebago County over a stolen pickup truck.
