Jail sentence for Mason City man who resisted arrest

MASON CITY, Iowa – Struggling with law enforcement means jail time for a Cerro Gordo County man.

Terry Lee Kiefer, 28 of Mason City, was picked up on outstanding warrants in the early morning hours of February 11 in downtown Mason City. Authorities say Kiefer ignored commands to stop and resisted an officer’s attempt to get him to the ground, resulting in a cut or abrasion to the officer’s neck.

Kiefer pleaded guilty to interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, and has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and must pay a $250 fine.