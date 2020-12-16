Jack's Bottle Shop wants to bring a message of hope as it's set to open

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hundreds of small businesses have closed their doors since the pandemic began. For one in Rochester though, it's doing the exact opposite.

Inside the new Jack's Bottle Shop, you'll find craft beer from local breweries, Little Thistle, Thesis and LTS. The owner, Jack Lester, is no stranger to craft beer. He worked at Forager Brewery for five years and began working on this project about a year ago. He explained starting a business helped him stay busy, but it's also helping out other businesses currently struggling. "I'm hoping it can give people a lot of light in the midst of a pandemic and also help other local breweries sustain business and keep beer flowing, keep beer being brewed and flowing through their establishment and being able to release a lot of their beer out of my bottle shop," he said.

More importantly though, Lester want to deliver a message of hope with the shop. It's in honor of his son, Marcus. Lester and his family spent some time in Houston last year while his Marcus was waiting for a dual lung transplant. Unfortunately, he passed away in November of 2019. Lester explained it could have been easy to fall into darkness, but he knew he had to create this business for his boy. "We certainly have brought him home in spirit and that is one thing that is the push behind this idea," he said. "It's my motivation everyday, just to live life to the absolute fullest. Be a good person, practice good, be good because we never know what tomorrow might bring us."

The grand opening for Jack's Bottle Shop is December 17th at noon. Only six people are allowed in to shop at one time.