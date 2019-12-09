Clear
Jackknifed semi blocks eastbound lane of I-90 in SE Minnesota

A jackknifed semi has blocked the eastbound lane of Interstate-90 in southeastern Minnesota.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 2:52 PM
Updated: Dec 9, 2019 2:57 PM

DOVER, Minn. - A jackknifed semi has blocked the eastbound lane of Interstate-90 in southeastern Minnesota.

Minnesota511 said the blockage is at Olmsted County Rd. 7 and exit 229.

The crash was reported around 2:45 p.m.

