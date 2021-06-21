J.E.T.S. Gymnastics seeing high enrollment for summer mini camps

ROCHESTER, Minn.- While some camps are just starting on Monday, J.E.T.S. Gymnastics welcomed back its little campers for another week of fun. Children spent Monday morning doing arts and crafts and getting some exercise. After COVID-19 forced the camp to close last summer, it's seeing an increase in enrollment this year.

"People are excited to have that opportunity to get their kids back out into the community interacting with other children," says owner David Arnett. "I think the whole social aspect was hard for a lot of families and their kids. That's been a big push for people to get back out."

According to Arnett, enrollment is up five-10 percent than usual. The camp has around 35 campers this week and is expecting a total of 300 for the summer.

"It was really really exciting for us and we're just happy we can do it safely and see the kids back in the gym."

J.E.T.S. Gymnastics mini summer camps will run until early August. It's also planning to open up another location in Rochester off of Commerce Drive Northwest. Construction is expected to begin in Fall 2022.