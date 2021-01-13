JEOPARDY! announces four celebrity guest hosts

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – The first four regular guest hosts of JEOPARDY! Have been announced.

Following the death of host Alex Trebek, former show champion Ken Jennings stepped in as host and JEOPARDY! Executive producer Mike Richards says he will take over for two weeks after Jennings. Richards says four celebrity hosts will then take a turn behind the show’s iconic lectern this season. They are:

Journalist and New York Times Best-Selling Author Katie Couric is scheduled to be the first-ever female Host of JEOPARDY! Couric is the Founder of Katie Couric Media (KCM), which collaborates with global brands to create premium content such as Wake-Up Call daily newsletter, documentaries, digital series and podcasts on important social and cultural issues.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a Super Bowl MVP and nine-time NFL Pro Bowl selection. Over the course of his career Rodgers has established himself as one of the NFL’s leading quarterbacks. He is also a Celebrity JEOPARDY! champion, after competing on the program in 2015.

Bill Whitaker has been a correspondent for “60 Minutes” since March of 2014. In four decades as a journalist he has covered major news stories domestically and across the globe for CBS News. He is the 2018 winner of the RTDNA's highest honor, the Paul White Award for career achievement.

Acclaimed actress, author, host and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik is most recently known for her award-winning role as Amy Farrah Fowler on the hit CBS comedy, “The Big Bang Theory.” Currently, Bialik is starring in “Call Me Kat” on Fox which she also executive produces. Outside of the realm of television, she also recently launched her podcast on mental health titled “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.”

“Alex was a legend, revered by all of us,” says Richards. “I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show.”

Additional guest hosts will be announced later in the season.