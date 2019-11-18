Clear

J.D. Scholten visits Thompson for town hall

The candidate for the 4th congressional district wants to hear the concerns of rural Iowans.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

THOMPSON, Iowa - Fourth Congressional District candidate J.D. Scholten held a town hall in Thompson on Monday evening.  The stop in the small town is part of his 'Don't Forget About Us' town hall tour, where he is making campaign appearances in towns with populations of less than 1,000 people.

The Democrat has visited 28 of the 39 counties in the 4th district.  Most of the town hall focused on health care, from high prescription drug prices to insurance.  Scholten has voiced his support for universal health care.  If he is elected, Scholten said he would like to serve on the energy and agriculture committees, because he feels he could best serve Iowans on those committees.

