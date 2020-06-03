J.D. Scholten reacts to Rep. Steve King's defeat in Republican primary

MASON CITY, Iowa - Congressman Steve King will not be heading back to Capitol Hill next year to represent Iowa.

In Tuesday's primary, King lost to Republican challenger Randy Feenstra.

Representative King faced some controversy in 2019 over some comments he made to a New York Times reporter. Those comments ended up getting him kicked out of the committees he served on, most importantly the agriculture committee.

Challenger Randy Feenstra repeatedly attacked King in his ads, saying that King was ineffective in the U.S. House of Representatives.

King has served the Hawkeye state in Congress since 2003. Democrat J.D. Scholten, who is running for the 4th Congressional District seat, spoke with KIMT News 3 about his plans for going up against Feenstra in November.

"Everyone always says it's a tough battle no matter what, and I agree. Last time we went to all 39 counties several times and we just outworked everybody and I plan to do the same thing," said Scholten.

KIMT News 3 did reach out to Representative Steve King for an interview on Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson, his schedule was full.