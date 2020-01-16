Clear
J.D. Scholten holds town hall in Latimer

Scholten hopes to steal away the fourth congressional district from incumbent Republican Steve King.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 9:44 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

LATIMER, Iowa - While people seem to be focused on the Presidential race this year, Iowans in the 4th Congressional District will also have a choice to make on their ballots in November.

Democrat J.D. Scholten has been making his way around all 39 counties in the district as part of his Don't Forget About Us tour.  He's been holding town hall events in places with populations of under 1,000 people.  

On Thursday night, he was in Latimer, a town of 500 people about 40 minutes south of Mason City.  He was talking with residents there about the issues that matter to them most.  

In his campaign, Scholten says he wants to make sure all Americans have access to health care.  He wants to see decent paying jobs come back to rural areas in Iowa, so people have enough money to pay their bills.  

