JCPenney sees new trends in shopping

ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to Forbes, shopping patterns were different this year.

Instead of Cyber Monday, Forbes is calling the entire month of November "Cyber Month".

The General Manager of JCPenney tells KIMT News 3 the store saw steady traffic leading up to the week of Christmas.

The General Manager says they saw customers shop with a purpose, instead of making it something fun to do.

He says they saw a steady number of people in store and a huge increase in online sales and the curbside service this year because it is contactless and safe.

The General Manager says the store saw about 40-50 curbside orders a day, which is a huge increase from the typical 10 per day.

He says the five days leading up to Christmas were busier than they anticipated and actually really took them by surprise.

"And it was mainly driven by people who weren't getting what they were ordering, delivered on time, or they couldn't get it delivered on time, so they were buying what they coudl at that point in time," says Mark Turany.

Turany says he expects the curbside service and the buy online, pick up in store service will continue to stay steady.