JBS resumes operations at Worthington pork plant

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (AP) — JBS USA is resuming operations at its Worthington pork plant after being shut down for two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak.
JBS USA says it resumed hog slaughtering at the southwestern Minnesota plant with reduced staff on Wednesday. The company plans to resume processing on Thursday and expect operations to normalize over time.
JBS USA announced April 20 it was suspending operations at the large pork processing plant because of an outbreak of COVID-19 among workers.
During the shutdown, the plant euthanized hogs for producers.
The company has implemented enhanced safety measures and says it coordinated its reopening strategy with union representatives and local, state and federal officials.
