Ivanka Trump coming to Winona

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Ivanka Trump is coming to Winona on Friday.

A campaign official says after an event in Minneapolis on Thursday with Vice President Mike Pence, Trump will make her first visit to Winona since her father was elected.

“I am excited to head back to the beautiful state of Minnesota to support the President’s campaign,” says Ivanka Trump. “Minnesotans know that President Trump has fought for issues that matter to them, including on trade, supporting American Indian and Native communities, cutting taxes for hardworking families and increasing access to childcare. The forgotten men and women of America are empowered under President Trump, and he will continue to fight for them for the next four years.”

Ivanka Trump was previously in Minnesota in July, visiting a local manufacturing plant in Duluth and then attending the opening in Bloomington of the Cold Case Task Force Office for Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Native.

The exact details of where Ivanka Trump will be in Winona have not been released.