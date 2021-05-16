It's time to cast your poles again for the Minnesota fishing opener

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday was a great day for those who like to cast their poles.

It was the opening day for fishing of walleye, bass, northern pike, and trout in Minnesota lakes, rivers, and streams.

If you're dropping a line this weekend, the Minnesota DNR says there are a few things you can expect.

The weather has been cool enough that fish will most likely be behaving as they would during a normal fishing opener, despite the early warm-up this year.

The water is still a bit cold, so the DNR recommends you wear a lifejacket.

Brad Parsons with the DNR says fishing license sales last season were the best they have been in 20 years.

He expects the same this year.

"That's a good thing. A lot of the new people and the people who got back into fishing last year seem to be sticking with it, which is terrific," says Parsons.

More people fishing means your favorite fishing spot might be a little more crowded.

The Minnesota DNR says it would be a good idea to have a plan B.