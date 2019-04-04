It's still been a deadly flu season in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Though it’s shaping up to be the mildest flu season in the last three years, influenza has still taken a deadly toll in Minnesota.

The state Department of Health says 60 people have died of flu-related conditions this season. The average age of those who died is 74 years old and no child deaths due to the flu have been reported.

With just six weeks left in the season, there have been 2,139 flu-related hospitalizations in Minnesota. That’s on pace to be the lowest amount since 2015-2016. Over half of the hospitalizations were reported in the Twin Cities metro area.

There have been 338 flu outbreaks reported at Minnesota schools this season and 50 flu outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

The Department of Health describes influenza activity as “regional,” the second highest rating.