It's showtime! The 38th Annual Britt Draft Horse Show is this weekend

BRITT, Iowa - Horse owners are meeting in town this weekend for one of the largest draft horse hitch shows in North America.

Now in its 38th year, Clydesdales, Belgians, Percherons, and Shires are competing in different categories, including the ladies and mens' carts, team, unicorn, and 4 and 6-horse hitch competitions.

Ryon Bohl is a member of the South Dakota Draft Horse Association, and brought his group of Clydesdales to this year's show, along with his family and a group he partners with from Manitoba. It's the first time he's competed at Britt, though he has attended the competition in the past. He raised Clydesdales himself when he was younger, and is excited to see the younger generation take the reins.

"I'm one of the youngest members of our association at 51. People that were interested are getting older and passing on. It's very important, because if there is no demand, then nobody breeds them and we become extinct."

For those who may not be familiar with a draft show, he explains what judges look for during competition.

"He'll be looking mostly at the animation of the horses, the headset, the presentation, but also look at the equipment, the cleanliness, if it's safe. They worry about the safety. And the driver and how relaxed he is."

There is another grandstand show at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hancock County Fairgrounds. Admission is $10 for adults, $1 for kids ages 6-12, and 5 and under are free.