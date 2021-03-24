It's official! Clear Lake 4th of July Festival is back for 2021!

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – One of North Iowa’s biggest events will be back in 2021.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce says the annual 4th of July festival will be held June 30 through July 5. After cancelling the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber says it has remained in contact with public health officials and as more people get vaccinated and more outdoor events are scheduled, it made the decision to go ahead with the 2021 festival.

The Chamber says it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and could change plans if necessary.

Right now, the free festival will move forward with plans for fireworks on the evening of July 4th and, since Independence Day falls on a Sunday in 2021, the annual parade is set for Monday, July 5, to avoid any conflicts with church attendance.

For more details on the big celebration, click here.