Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

It's not just cold, it's record-breaking cold

Lows reached 15 and 13 below zero Monday morning, breaking records that have stood for decades, and in one case, more than 100 years.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 8:12 AM

It’s not just cold, it’s record-breaking cold.
Lows reached 15 and 13 below zero Monday morning, breaking records that have stood for decades, and in one case, more than 100 years.
Albert Lea reached -15 Monday, breaking a record of -12 that was set in 1917.
Rochester (-15), Mason City (-13) and Charles City (-13) broke the record for the coldest March 4. The previous records were set in 1978.
What’s the normal temperature this time of year? The average high is 34, and the average low is 19.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -24°
Albert Lea
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -21°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -14°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -23°
Rochester
Clear
-5° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -23°
We are tracking a very cold start to the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Monitor your daily spending

Image

Dr. Oz - Battling low back pain

Image

Tracking Brutally Cold Temperatures Today

Image

Dorothy Day cold weather beds

Image

Community support for family after devastating fire

Image

Grand Meadow welcomes home wrestler after state championship

Image

Recapping the Minnesota state wrestling champions

Image

Minnesota state wrestling finals

Image

Minnesota individual wrestling tournament semifinals

Image

OLDEST IOWA GIRLS

Community Events