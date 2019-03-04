It’s not just cold, it’s record-breaking cold.
Lows reached 15 and 13 below zero Monday morning, breaking records that have stood for decades, and in one case, more than 100 years.
Albert Lea reached -15 Monday, breaking a record of -12 that was set in 1917.
Rochester (-15), Mason City (-13) and Charles City (-13) broke the record for the coldest March 4. The previous records were set in 1978.
What’s the normal temperature this time of year? The average high is 34, and the average low is 19.
