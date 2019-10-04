'It's not goodbye, it's see you later.' Fillmore Central sends off teacher and soldier

HARMONY, Minn. - Fillmore Central High School Spanish teacher Brandi Mayer is preparing for her first deployment. To thank her for her service to her students and her nation, the student body, her family, and area veterans gathered in the school's gym for an assembly on Friday.

Miss Mayer, known as Profe by her students, knew since childhood that she wanted to be a teacher. Moved by 9/11 and family members in the military, she also felt called to serve in the military. She enlisted in the National Guard in 2015 after receiving her Bachelor's Degree from Winona State University. She now serves as a Specialist.

"I'm very very overwhelmed by the gratitude i'm getting from the community. My students are my world. I put everything I have into my classroom," says Mayer. "But it's been a long time coming. I feel more than prepared to do what I need to on the military side, just the hardest part is leaving my students."

Mayer is going to the Middle East to continue the mission the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigage returned from in 2015. She'll return to Minnesota and her classroom in a little more than a year.

"I'm a teacher. I'm a soldier. I'm living in two very different worlds in terms of careers and with that being said, I want my students to know they can do it all; That if they try and they put everything into it, that they can accomplish almost anything," she says.

Because she's missing the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, Mayer wants her students to share their accomplishments and exciting moments with her on social media using the Instagram hashtag #KeepingUpWithProfe2020.

"It's not goodybe, it's see you later," she tells the school.