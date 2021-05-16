It's more than just wins for the Lourdes baseball team

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Lourdes baseball team is undefeated this year with 11 wins, but that's not the top priority for this team.

"That doesn't really mean that much to us at this point. We're just trying to get better every day and take it one game at a time," says senior shortstop Nolan Jurgenson.

Jurgenson says the team's undefeated record isn't something they're focused on.

The team is honing in on its brotherhood.

"The season has been so fun playing with my brothers. We're just taking it one game at a time and it's just a lot of fun to play with these guys," says Jurgenson.

With last year's season canceled due to COVID-19, Nolan is the only one on the team with varsity experience.

"It's been a little bit difficult to get experience, but we all played together last summer, so that helped out a lot. We've had a lot of great experiences. Yeah, the guys have done a great job adjusting and it's always that next guy up mentality and we've just been doing a great job of that," says Jurgenson.

He has a brotherhood in his teammates, but also has a biological tie to the team.

His dad is a coach for the Eagles.

"It means a lot. He's been coaching me since I was three. He's just always been there for me, so it's great to finish off my high school career with him as a coach. It's a lot of fun," says Jurgenson.

He will continue his baseball career at the next level with Bethel University.