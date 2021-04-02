'It's kind of surreal but it's a dream come true,' Dodge County advances to Class A title game

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Dodge County Wildcats are one win away from calling themselves state champions. Dodge County defeated Little Falls in Friday’s Class A state tournament semifinal, 4-1.

“We’ve all dreamed of going to the state championship and playing in the state tournament,” Brody Lamb said. “It’s kind of surreal, but it’s a dream come true.”

After trailing 1-0 at the end of the first period, Charlie Blaisdell sparked the offense by scoring the tying goal. From there, Brody Lamb took over tacking on another three goals. Lamb has scored nine goals throughout the state tournament and 51 on the season.

Kasson-Mantorville Athletic Director, Broc Threinen, says it has been fun to watch the team progress over the years.

“It’s been incredible. They had a great year last year and they just steadily progressed and me being a novice hockey person, it’s just so much fun to watch them grow,” Threinen said.

Dodge County will play Gentry Academy on Saturday at 6 p.m.