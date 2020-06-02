It's 'he said, he said' in Rochester assault case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – There are conflicting stories after a Rochester man is arrested for assault.

Rochester police say they were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue NE around 9:44 am on Monday.

Roderick Washington, 48, told officers he was doing his laundry with a friend when a 29-year-old man asked to use a phone. Washington says he refused and an argument started. Washington claims he was punched in the head and his wallet fell out of his pocket. Washington says the other man grabbed the wallet and pulled out a knife while Washington ran away.

Police say the other man has a completely different story. He told officers he was walking by the apartment building when Washington called him over. The man says he used Washington’s phone and gave it back, which is when Washington hit him in the head twice with a rubber mallet. The man says he fought back and took out a knife, at which point Washington and another person left.

Police say video surveillance footage shows Washington with a rubber mallet and Washington’s roommate says he came back to the apartment with the mallet.

Police say the other man, a former roommate of Washington, was found with Washington’s wallet and two wounds on his head. The man was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.

Washington was arrested for 2nd degree assault and domestic assault.