It's decision day as Clear Lake weighs 4th of July celebraion

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The city of Clear Lake will announce today at 2 p.m. its decision regarding the 4th of July celebration.

The city posted on social media Tuesday, saying "The City of Clear Lake, Iowa, Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, and July 4th Celebration Committee in collaboration with CG Public Health will have an announcement regarding the July 4th Celebration at 2pm today (Tuesday, May 26th). The press conference will be live streamed on this Facebook page as well as on the City of Clear Lake's YouTube Channel."