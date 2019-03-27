Clear
Spring has sprung: It's been more than 5 months since we've seen temps this warm

Temperatures will reach between 62-65 degrees today, and it hasn’t been that warm in north Iowa and southern Minnesota since Oct. 22.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 7:46 AM

It’s been 156 days since we’ve had temperatures like this. That's more than 22 weeks since we’ve been in the 60s.
That’s the good news. The bad news is the warmth will be accompanied by strong winds from the south/southwest in the 20- to 30-mph range with gusts near 40 mph.

A cold front will swing through Wednesday night and will decrease winds while bringing in cooler temperatures. A few spotty rain showers will be possible. Highs on Thursday look to stay sub-50 with only partly sunny skies. 

Rain is still on track for Friday afternoon with some snow possible by Friday evening. Accumulations still look minor as this system will affect mainly north Iowa

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Tracking warmer temperatures today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

