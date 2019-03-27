Spring has sprung: It's been more than 5 months since we've seen temps this warm

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

It’s been 156 days since we’ve had temperatures like this. That's more than 22 weeks since we’ve been in the 60s.

Temperatures will reach between 62-65 degrees Wednesday, and it hasn’t been that warm in north Iowa and southern Minnesota since Oct. 22.

That’s the good news. The bad news is the warmth will be accompanied by strong winds from the south/southwest in the 20- to 30-mph range with gusts near 40 mph.

A cold front will swing through Wednesday night and will decrease winds while bringing in cooler temperatures. A few spotty rain showers will be possible. Highs on Thursday look to stay sub-50 with only partly sunny skies.

Rain is still on track for Friday afternoon with some snow possible by Friday evening. Accumulations still look minor as this system will affect mainly north Iowa