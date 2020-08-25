'It's been like a typical first day': teacher describes start of new school year

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been 171 days since John Adams Middle School teacher Tom Kirby saw his students in person.

Now, after a little over 5 months later, a new school year is beginning. But the first day back to school this year is looking a little bit different. First, students and faculty are wearing masks full time. In addition, students that are attending in-person will remain in their respective homerooms, with their respective teachers visiting them one-on-one, and desks will be spaced out about 6 ft. apart. Also, lunches will be eaten in the classroom as opposed to the cafeteria.

Despite the changes, the 7th grade math teacher, now starting his 14th year teaching at John Adams, says it's like any other first day of school.

"The kids are really quiet, because they're nervous and shy. The teachers are sweating bullets because there's always something that comes up on the first day back, and you're like, 'ah, I gotta get to the copy machine!' It's a typical first day back. The only difference right in front of you is the masks. Everything else is exactly the same."

In addition, Kirby and other teachers are there to help students adjust to what they hope will be a temporary normal.

"We're all in this together. If you think about it that way, where it's not just me, I'm not on an island where I'm doing this by myself trying to figure this out, you have a community support system. I'm telling the kids that, 'we're all in this together, guys. Everybody in this building has a different emotions right now. Let us know what we can do to try to help you.'"

In addition, Kirby is looking on the positive side.

"I walked in today with a feeling of power and safety and peace, because I knew we were going to have a great start to the year because we're doing what's right and staying safe."

For those who have opted to attend in-person instruction, half of the school's students will report to school on Mondays and Thursdays, while the other half will attend Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays are set aside for all virtual learning, and teachers will hold professional development days, where they will be able to go over what's been working, and what might need to be tweaked.