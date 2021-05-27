Looking back: It's been 2 years since a tornado flattened buildings in Charles City

2 years ago today tornadoes developed across parts of northern Iowa and southern Minnesota, hitting the fair grounds in Charles City, IA. #iawx #mnwx https://t.co/2f9WmJzgMO pic.twitter.com/l3fxOMpWHl
— NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) May 27, 2021
May 27, 2021 marks two years since a tornado hit Charles City and destroyed buildings at the fairgrounds.
"The National Weather Service survey crews have assessed the tornado damage to the fairgrounds in Charles City, Iowa as high end EF-1, with max winds in the 100-110 mph range," the Floyd County Sheriff's Office said at the time.
Eleven properties suffered structure damage, including the Floyd County Fairgrounds, and three houses were unlivable.
