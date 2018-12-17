Clear
It's Wright Brothers Day, marking first successful powered flights

On this day, 115 years ago, the world changed as the Wright Brothers announced the first successful powered flight.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 9:11 AM

On December 17, 1903, Orville Wright wrote to his father Bishop Milton Wright, "Success four flights thursday morning all against twenty one mile wind started from level with engine power alone average speed through air thirty one miles longest 57 seconds inform Press home Christmas."

In 1959, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued a Presidential Proclamation, designating Dec. 17 as Wright Brothers Day.

Wright Brothers Day commemorates the first successful flights in a heavier than air, mechanically propelled airplane that were made by Orville and Wilbur Wright near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

