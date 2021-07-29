It's 'Vax to School' in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The State of Minnesota is launching a “Vax to School” campaign.

Governor Tim Walz is encouraging students and families to get fully vaccinated by the beginning of the school year.

“Our kids deserve to be kids again” says Governor Walz. “In-person learning is critical to a child’s well-being and academic success. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep our students healthy, keep our educators and families safe, and prevent the virus from spreading in our communities.”

The Minnesota Department of Health says currently only one-third of students 12-15-years-old and less than half of students 16-17-years-old are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has taken so much from us over the past year and a half, but we have the power to help our children and our schools get back in the classroom with vaccination,” says Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for those 12 and older. We know this disease can be severe even in younger people. Even if it is mild, we don’t want to see our kids miss any more school or social activities due to a disease that can be prevented.”

Minnesotans 12 years of age and older are authorized to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which takes five weeks to go from first dose to fully vaccinated.

“Our students deserve a worry-free and fun year back in the classroom, and we are doing everything we can to make that a reality,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “We know our kids do best when they’re in the classroom learning from their teachers, playing with their friends, and engaging in sports and activities — and getting them vaccinated is the best way to keep them safe while they do so.”

A video has been released of educators from across Minnesota calling on students and families to get vaccinated to ensure a safe and worry-free school year.