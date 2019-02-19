It’s Random Acts of Kindness Week: ‘a small act of kindness can impact a life in such a big way’

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A little act of kindness can go a long way…that’s the entire purpose of Random Acts of Kindness Week in Rochester.

The week is full of events all with the goal of bringing joy and compassion to the community.

The volunteer group Caring Acts of Kindness Everywhere, or CAKE, hosts the week-long event.

“A lot of times people will share how much it means to them that they had that small bit of kindness,” Danielle Teal, CAKE and RAK Week founder, said. “And it's amazing how a small act of kindness can impact a life in such a big way.”

The week kicked off on Monday with volunteers handing out free coffee and cocoa to community members. Later that day, Mayor Kim Norton proclaimed the day as Random Acts of Kindness Day in Rochester.

To participate in paying forward the kindness here’s what you need to know:

Tuesday 2/19: Free haircuts from 3:30-5:30pm for low income families receiving reduced or free lunches, or are homeless. This is happening at 3270 19th St. NW.

Wednesday 2/20: Feed the Hungry donation drive from 1-6:35pm. People can donate food to the Community Food Response, which provides meals to the hungry. Donations are collected at 810 3rd Ave SE. No proof of eligibility is needed to receive food.

Thursday 2/21: Pet food and supply drive at Little Thistle Brewing. People can donate pet food and toy items from 5-7pm and get a half pint as a thank you.

Friday 2/22: Radical Kindness Art Display from the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester with help from Threshold Arts. The installation will be revealed at noon and on display in the Castle Community until March 6.

All week long people can donate books for pediatric patients at Mayo Clinic at the Rochester area Chamber of Commerce.

All week long people can also donate outerwear for Rochester public Schools community closets. People can drop off items at Jersey Jo's, Associated Bank in downtown, Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria, People's Food Co-op.

For more information on all the events, head to the CAKE facebook page.