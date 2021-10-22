It's Official! Rochester's Ear of Corn Tower is #1

Less than a week has passed since Rochester's iconic "Ear of Corn Water Tower" earned the title of People's Choice Award in a Tank of the Year competition. That honor is based entirely on the many votes received by the big tower overlooking Graham Park and visible from the popular Aldi Grocery in Southeast Rochester.

That honor became official Friday when Missouri-based Tenemec Company named all of the top water towers in its recent competition. Sadly, though, the actual "Tank of the Year" honors go to Moorhead's thoroughly uninteresting water tower near, well, nothing really. Oh, wait, Fargo is about a mile away. Nuff said?

When the votes were all counted, our Ear of Corn had collected five thousand votes in an online poll. Those votes put our tower in the running with eleven other Tnemec-chosen towers for Tank of the Year honors.

Moorehead's otherwise boring tower does feature a wrap-around mural. That mural is coated with Tnemec paint. Tnemec specializes in coatings and linings that protect water tanks from the elements.

Our water tower was purchased by Olmsted County for roughly 5.6 million dollars in 2019. It got a fresh coat of paint this year. LINK