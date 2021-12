(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - Minnesota will face West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 28.

The Golden Gophers have allowed only 284.8 yards per game — fourth nationally and fewest by a Minnesota defense since 1966 (225.1) — 18.25 points per game, a program best since the turn of the century.

West Virginia has won four of its last six games after losing three straight to open conference play.