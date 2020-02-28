It may soon be legal to operate a lemonade stand in the state of Iowa

Lawmakers are looking to turn a sour experience into a positive one for kids.

A bill passed by the House would not require children to apply for business and food permits when selling baked goods or beverages but parents would be liable if there is a problem.

That means those summer lemonade stands in neighborhoods would be legal.

Representative Ray Bubba Sorenson was surprised to learn the iconic innocent lemonade stand is against the law here. He has encouraged his two children to get out the cash register and make lemonade.

"My two kids had a lemonade stand and donated $60 in profits they made to the park. Apparently, all of us have been operating lemonade stands illegally in Iowa," he said.

