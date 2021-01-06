Issues of depositing coronavirus stimulus checks being reported

HAMPTON, Iowa - It's a much needed boost for families and individuals facing hardship.

The IRS and the Treasury Department officially began issuing coronavirus relief checks through direct deposit, debit cards or by mail last week, with funds expected to be available this past Monday. However, many have reported glitches and delays in receiving their funds, causing some concern.

At First Security Bank & Trust, branch manager Brittany Marzen says customer traffic was so heavy on Monday and part of last week that it bogged down their system.

"We witnessed our mobile banking, online banking, everything got overloaded by everybody checking them, calling in to see if they have received them."

She notes of a couple of common issues being discovered.

"With the rush that they put on it to get out the stimulus payments, they're seeing some errors in them going into...maybe an account number got messed up, or perhaps it's going into an account that has now been closed since the first round of stimulus checks came out."

Marzen recommends that taxpayers use the IRS' online 'Get My Payment' tool to find out about the status of their payment.