Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Freeborn County declares State of Emergency due to 'dangerous situation' Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Is your food still safe after the power comes back on?

Olmsted County Public Health says things should be okay if power is out less than four hours.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 1:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – With numerous power outages reported after severe weather Wednesday and Thursday, Olmsted County Public Health is reminding people how to keep foods safe.

When the power goes out:

- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain cold temperatures

- The refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours if it is unopened

- A full freezer will keep the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full).

- Do not eat refrigerated, perishable foods, such as meat, poultry, milk, eggs, and deli Items, after 4 hours without power

- If your power outage will continue during cold weather, use a clean, secure cooler or tote to store your perishable food items outside. Monitor temperatures to keep food at 40 F or lower.

- NEVER use a generator, fuel-powered tools, gas or charcoal grill in the house, garage, in enclosed areas, or near windows, doors, vents, window air conditioners, and other openings.

Once power is back, Public Health says you need to determine the safety of your food. If an appliance thermometer was kept in the freezer, check the temperature when the power comes back on. If the freezer thermometer reads 40°F or below, the food is safe and may be refrozen. If a thermometer has not been kept in the freezer, check each package of food to determine its safety. You can't rely on appearance or odor. If the food still contains ice crystals or is 40 °F or below, it is safe to refreeze or cook. Refrigerated food should be safe as long as the power was out for no more than 4 hours and the refrigerator door was kept shut. Throw away any perishable food (such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs or leftovers) that has been above 40°F for two hours or more.
Health officials say spoiled food can cause illness even when thoroughly cooked.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Tracking more rain, snow, sleet, and thunderstorms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Roof blown off building in Britt

Image

Tracking Very Powerful Winds

Image

SAW: Chloe Johnson

Image

Gustafson, Carleton drafted to WNBA

Image

Willems named All-American

Image

Inclement weather means different practicing conditions for athletes.

Image

Snow plows and potholes making a mess in Rochester

Image

Plow drivers busy in April

Image

Repair shops lulled from return of winter

Image

Expected high waters throughout North Iowa

Community Events