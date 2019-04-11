Is your food still safe after the power comes back on?

ROCHESTER, Minn. – With numerous power outages reported after severe weather Wednesday and Thursday, Olmsted County Public Health is reminding people how to keep foods safe.

When the power goes out:

- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain cold temperatures

- The refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours if it is unopened

- A full freezer will keep the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full).

- Do not eat refrigerated, perishable foods, such as meat, poultry, milk, eggs, and deli Items, after 4 hours without power

- If your power outage will continue during cold weather, use a clean, secure cooler or tote to store your perishable food items outside. Monitor temperatures to keep food at 40 F or lower.

- NEVER use a generator, fuel-powered tools, gas or charcoal grill in the house, garage, in enclosed areas, or near windows, doors, vents, window air conditioners, and other openings.

Once power is back, Public Health says you need to determine the safety of your food. If an appliance thermometer was kept in the freezer, check the temperature when the power comes back on. If the freezer thermometer reads 40°F or below, the food is safe and may be refrozen. If a thermometer has not been kept in the freezer, check each package of food to determine its safety. You can't rely on appearance or odor. If the food still contains ice crystals or is 40 °F or below, it is safe to refreeze or cook. Refrigerated food should be safe as long as the power was out for no more than 4 hours and the refrigerator door was kept shut. Throw away any perishable food (such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs or leftovers) that has been above 40°F for two hours or more.

Health officials say spoiled food can cause illness even when thoroughly cooked.