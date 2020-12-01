Is the surge in cases also being felt in long-term care centers?

KIMT NEWS 3 - Long-term care centers were hit hard by the coronavirus particularly earlier this year. How are those facilities fairing these days, with cases continuing to climb?

It looks like Minnesota and Iowa are faring a little differently when it comes to infections in care centers.

The State of Minnesota, as a whole, seems to be showing a slight decline. From just under 800 cases during the week of November 8th, to just over 600 on the week of November 15th. In Olmsted county, 13 care centers reported cases last week.

Iowa is showing more care homes with COVID-19 cases, 162 on Tuesday, up from 155 yesterday.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Ian Stockberger, CEO of Good Shepherd in Mason City. He says his facility is already through the worst of the pandemic.

"A large majority of our population at Good Shepherd has had COVID at this point in time. Our ability to get people back to health has definitely improved, that's what I'll say," said Stockberger.

He mentioned Good Shepherd only has two active cases of COVID-19 right now. Good Shepherd is one of the largest long-term care facilities in the State of Iowa.